Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.95

Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.95 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 2331841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

