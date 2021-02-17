Maria Martinez Sells 6,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00.

CSCO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,435,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,108.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,794 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 129,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

