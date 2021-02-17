Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Marifil Mines Limited (CVE:MFM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.08. Marifil Mines shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

Marifil Mines Company Profile (CVE:MFM)

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating various mineral resource properties in Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, indium, copper, molybdenum, biogenic sulphur, phosphate, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and platinum deposits. The company's flagship property is the San Roque property covering an area of 73,915 hectares located in the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina.

