Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.62. 1,407,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,823,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.07.
In related news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)
Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.
