Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.62. 1,407,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,823,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.07.

In related news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,445 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Marin Software worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

