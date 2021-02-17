MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 5.3% Higher

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $46.80. 805,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 554,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $153,334.68. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,202 shares of company stock worth $2,636,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.