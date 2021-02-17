MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 5.3% Higher

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $46.80. 805,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 554,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.79.
In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $153,334.68. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,202 shares of company stock worth $2,636,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
