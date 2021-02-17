MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in MarketAxess by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,649,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $537.52 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.