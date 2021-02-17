Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 421.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,211 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.88. 79,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.04 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $148.91.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

