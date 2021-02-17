Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,918. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

