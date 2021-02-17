Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VAC opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,918 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

