Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,302 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,265,000 after purchasing an additional 586,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

NYSE MMC opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

