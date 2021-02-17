Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MARZF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

