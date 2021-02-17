Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.27

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $74.60, with a volume of 4532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

