Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.55

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.55 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44). Marwyn Value Investors shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 1,122,724 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £62.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Marwyn Value Investors’s previous dividend of $2.06. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In other news, insider Peter Rioda acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £10,700 ($13,979.62).

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

