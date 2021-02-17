Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

