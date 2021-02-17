Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.76.
In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
