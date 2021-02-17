MASQ (MASQ) One Day Volume Tops $30,512.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $30,512.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00309875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00080972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00069106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00453790 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00172112 BTC.

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,339,270 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

