Mass General Brigham Inc Acquires Shares of 604,838 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 604,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,050,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 48.0% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.98. The company had a trading volume of 249,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

