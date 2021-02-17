Master Contract Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91,236.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $674,548.83 and approximately $91,236.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.11 or 0.03517897 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029095 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

