Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170,127 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Mastercard worth $461,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.81. The company had a trading volume of 47,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,750. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.57 and its 200 day moving average is $334.28. The stock has a market cap of $335.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

