Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $337.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.