Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $7,872,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.69. 54,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $335.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

