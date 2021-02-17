Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.9% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 155,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $5,798,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.38. 62,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $336.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

