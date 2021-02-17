Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,117 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Match Group worth $122,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,653,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Match Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 153,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Match Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 546,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,619,000 after acquiring an additional 84,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

