Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.85% of Match Group worth $2,352,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,700,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,376,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

