Matic Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $279.92 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Matic Network has a market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00061804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00852545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027326 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.89 or 0.04941644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

