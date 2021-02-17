Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Down 8.5%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 4,647,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,985,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

MTNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The firm has a market cap of $279.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

