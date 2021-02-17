Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Mattel worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

MAT opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,865.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

