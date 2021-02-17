Matthew Alan Switzer Acquires 20,000 Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 20,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SONA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,770. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,918,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 495,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 105,083 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

