Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MIG5 remained flat at $GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday. 5,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.02. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12-month low of GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of £41.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

