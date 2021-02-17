Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:MIG5 remained flat at $GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday. 5,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.02. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12-month low of GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of £41.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) Company Profile
