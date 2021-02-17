Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (MAV4.L) (LON:MAV4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (MAV4.L) (LON:MAV4) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (MAV4.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MAV4 stock remained flat at $GBX 63 ($0.82) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.07. The company has a market cap of £71.09 million and a P/E ratio of 48.46. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (MAV4.L) Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

