MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $265,593.60 and $30,194.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,070.86 or 1.00064907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.00502294 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.51 or 0.00911879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00270064 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00117304 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003219 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

