Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 232,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 226,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.

Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

