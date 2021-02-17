Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 72,061 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 187,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAXR traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. 1,312,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

