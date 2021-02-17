Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MAXR stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

