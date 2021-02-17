Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 6.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $45.03. 543,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 664,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAXN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

