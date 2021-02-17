Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $89,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,756 shares of company stock worth $1,510,884. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

