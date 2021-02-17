M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Insider Acquires £25,800 in Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).
LON SAA opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Wednesday. M&C Saatchi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.17 ($1.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.97 million and a PE ratio of -123.00.
M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) Company Profile
