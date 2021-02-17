M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Insider Acquires £25,800 in Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

LON SAA opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Wednesday. M&C Saatchi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.17 ($1.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.97 million and a PE ratio of -123.00.

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

