MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as high as C$16.15. MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) shares last traded at C$16.15, with a volume of 18,613 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$399.34 million and a PE ratio of 12.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.