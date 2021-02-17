McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

