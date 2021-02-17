McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 130,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

