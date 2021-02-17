McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

