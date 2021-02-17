McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 5.6%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 8,408,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 10,515,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Capital increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97.
McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.