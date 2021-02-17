McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 5.6%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 8,408,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 10,515,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Capital increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

