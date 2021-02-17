McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 5,510 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.29. The company had a trading volume of 722,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,211. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

