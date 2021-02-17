McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

MCK stock opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.08 and its 200-day moving average is $165.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

