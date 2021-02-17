mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.20

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.20 and traded as high as C$14.88. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 50,415 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$339.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.20.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.