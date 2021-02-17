Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.25. 296,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 68,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.