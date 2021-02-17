Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Shares Up 17.2%

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL)’s stock price shot up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 326,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 142,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10.

In other news, Director Andrew Morden sold 19,375 shares of Medallion Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$610,312.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,625 shares of company stock worth $677,655.

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

