MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) were up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 675,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 140,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several analysts recently commented on MDVL shares. Cowen started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.20.

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

