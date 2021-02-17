Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.25 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 195.03% from the stock’s previous close.

PDDPF traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

