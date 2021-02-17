Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

