MedicCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $70,214.76 and approximately $33.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00040592 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.